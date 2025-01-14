Starbucks reverses open bathroom policy

The popular coffee chain Starbucks is putting the kibosh on its open door policy, and will now only welcome paying customers to hang out and utilize the restrooms at its stores.

In a letter directed to store managers and above, which the company provided to Fox News Digital, Starbucks executive vice president and president of Starbucks North America Sara Trilling noted, "we are establishing a new code of conduct that will be displayed in every store. This is common practice, and makes clear that our spaces, including our cafes, patios and restrooms, are for use by paying customers and our partners."

The coffee company's move to limit the use of its faciliites to paying customers represents an about-face from its previous policy.

In 2018, the company declared, "Any customer is welcome to use Starbucks spaces, including our restrooms, cafes and patios, regardless of whether they make a purchase."

The code of conduct — which stipulates that Starbucks spaces are available for employees and customers — prohibits panhandling, smoking, vaping, doing drugs, imbibing "outside alcohol," and engaging in "violence or abusive/threatening language," "discrimination or harassment," "misuse or disruption of our spaces."

Starbucks notes that it will ask rule breakers to depart, and warns that it may request assistance from law enforcement.

The rules largely mirror the standards contained in a 2020 post on the Starbucks website titled, "Use of the Third Place Policy" which indicates that, "Sleeping, smoking, consuming alcohol, drug use or improper use of restrooms is not permitted" and "Obscene, harassing, abusive language, hate speech, racial slurs, gestures or actions are unacceptable."

"We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores. Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers already have and is a practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit," a Starbucks spokesperson noted in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This means our cafes, patios, and restrooms are for customers and partners. By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone. These updates are part of a broader set of changes we are making to enhance the cafe experience as we work to get back to Starbucks," the statement added.