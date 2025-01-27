Starbucks rolls out changes, including free refills; brings back condiment bars

Starbucks customers in the U.S. and Canada will notice some changes when they visit the coffee chain's locations on Monday.

Condiment bars will return to Starbucks locations, according to the Seattle-based company. At the condiment bars, customers will have the ability to "add the finishing touches to [their] beverage with the return of creamer and milk, along with a variety of sweeteners," Starbucks said.

The company also said baristas at locations in the U.S. and Canada will put "any" drinks ordered "for here" in coffee mugs, glasses or customers’ "clean personal cup brought from home" beginning Monday.

Dine-in customers will now be allowed free refills of hot brewed or iced coffee, or hot or iced tea during the same visit to the store, according to the company. Cold brew, nitro cold brew, iced tea lemonade, flavored iced tea or refreshers are not eligible for free refills.

The chain has put an updated "Coffeehouse Code of Conduct" into effect as well.

"Our Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers have and is designed to provide clarity that our spaces – including our cafes, patios and restrooms – are for use by customers and partners," the company said.

The code of conduct also prohibits discrimination, violence, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, drug use and panhandling, among other things, at its locations.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said in late October that the chain would re-implement the in-store condiment bars and start using mugs for people drinking their beverages in-store.

At the time, he also detailed other changes the company was looking to make, including to "cut down our overly complex menu to align with our core identity as a coffee house company," to "take steps to better separate mobile order pickup from the cafe experience" and to bring back the practice of baristas using Sharpie markers.

In early November, Starbucks ditched the fee it charges to customers who substitute non-dairy milk in drinks at company-owned and operated locations in the U.S. and Canada.

"It is clear we need to fundamentally change our strategy to win back customers and return to growth. Back to Starbucks is that fundamental change," Niccol said in October. "We have to get back to what has always set Starbucks apart, a welcoming coffee house where people gather and where we serve the finest coffee, handcrafted by our skilled baristas."