Starbucks to add plant-based items as part of eco-friendly strategy

Starbucks is the latest brand jumping into plant-based food.

Continue Reading Below

The coffee giant, which brought in $26 billion in revenue in 2019, announced it will add items from the booming category as it moves toward a more environmentally friendly menu.

And Americans are hungry for the addition: From April 2017 through April 2019 U.S. plant-based retail sales shot up more than 31 percent to a total close to $4.5 billion, industry data show. The global plant-based market is expected to grow, too, reaching $140 billion over the next decade, according to investment bank and financial firm Barclay’s.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SBUX STARBUCKS CORPORATION 92.31 -1.31 -1.40%

TARGET TO SELL FAKE BEEF FROM MEATLESS TURKEY MAKER TOFURKY

Demand has caused not only a carousel of fast-food giants to add plant-based options, like Burger King’s Impossible Whopper and Qdoba’s plant tacos, but supermarkets are also getting in, including Costo and Kroger, which already has its own plant-based food line.

Starbucks’ stock has jumped 2 percent in the past week and is up 48 percent on the year.

COFFEE OR DOUGHNUTS? HERE’S WHAT AMERICANS PREFER

Also as part of its plan, the coffeemaker will continue to shift away from single-use plastics, create better waste-management practices and invest in forest conservation.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

“We are looking ahead with a heightened sense of urgency and conviction that we must challenge ourselves, think bigger and do much more in partnership with others to take care of the planet we share,” Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson said in a press statement. “By embracing a longer-term economic, equitable and planetary value for our company, we will create greater value for all stakeholders.”

Starbucks did not mention a timetable or any specific plant-based item but told FOX Business that the plant-based items will revolve around its breakfast menu, which includes a variety of ham, turkey and egg options.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS