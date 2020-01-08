Target to sell fake beef from meatless turkey maker Tofurky

Fake turkey maker Tofurky is jumping into fake beef.

The Hood River, Oregon-based company, which pulls in an estimated $14 million in revenue each year, announced in a statement Wednesday that its new plant-based, beef-style burgers are available at more than 600 U.S. Target locations for around $5.99.

All of Tofurky’s products are non-GMO and vegan, and the new beef patty is chef crafted with soy and vegetable protein, wheat gluten and seasoned with garlic, onion, salt and pepper.

“We are very happy with the final recipe and beef-style texture,” Tofurky President and Chief Executive Officer Jaime Athos said in the statement. “Many flexitarians resolve to go completely plant-based for the month of January, so we wanted to provide a new burger option now, ahead of summer grilling, that is affordable, delicious and accessible.”

The brand also sells meatless deli slices, sausages and chicken, according to its website.

Tofurky said its burgers are focused on the planet, as their soy base has a more sustainable footprint than traditional meat. The packaging is also recyclable, with 23 percent less paperboard material and 69 percent less plastic waste than standard packs.

Neither Tofurky nor Target immediately responded to a request for comment from FOX Business.

The patties come at a time when the plant-based meat market is booming. Impossible Foods, a direct competitor, began selling in stores like Gelson’s Markets in California, Wegmans stores on the East Coast and Fairway Market in New York. Beyond Meat, which also makes plant-based beef, announced it could start making chicken.

Even some supermarkets are jumping in: Kroger’s store brand Simple Truth began selling its own plant-based food line, which includes burgers.

The global plant-based market is expected to grow, too, reaching $140 billion over the next decade, according to investment bank and financial firm Barclay’s.

Tofurky is owned by Turtle Island Foods.

