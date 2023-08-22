Starbucks drops third official pumpkin spice drink for fall season

It’s just about pumpkin spice season — and Starbucks is at it again.

As the pumpkin spice latte continues to dominate the fall drink market, the coffee chain announced the arrival of its third official pumpkin-inspired beverage: the iced pumpkin cream chai tea latte.

The seasonal chai follows the chain's pumpkin cream cold brew, which launched in 2019, and the iconic pumpkin spice latte, which is celebrating 20 years since its 2003 debut.

STARBUCKS CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF THE PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE: HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS SOLD, SAYS PSL CO-CREATOR

The new pumpkin drink will be available at Starbucks locations in the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 24.

Other new seasonal offerings will be available as well.

Image 1 of 3

This includes the brand-new iced apple oat milk shaken espresso and baked apple croissant.

Starbucks will bring back fall favorites like the pumpkin cream cold brew, apple crisp oat milk macchiato, pumpkin cream cheese muffin and owl cake pop.

PUMPKIN IS BACK: DUNKIN' ANNOUNCES ITS NEW FALL MENU

A Starbucks spokesperson told FOX Business that the inspiration for this season’s new fall beverages came from popular customer and barista customizations.

As Starbucks' cold foam gains popularity, customers have been more likely to modify their beverages of choice with the sweet topping.

In recent years, Starbucks has noticed an increased preference for cold drinks compared to hot, which also molded this year’s menu, the spokesperson said.

This also includes a push for drinks made with milk alternatives, as three drinks on the new fall menu come cold and two come with oat milk.

Image 1 of 2

While Starbucks stores around the world will offer these new fall tastes, Starbucks Reserve locations are getting their own exclusive pumpkin spice spinoffs starting Aug. 24.

For the first time, the six locations in New York, Chicago and Seattle will serve the Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice latte made with Starbucks Reserve espresso.

DUNKIN' SPIKED PRODUCTS TO LAUNCH IN 12 STATES: 'GROWING APPETITE FOR ADULT BEVERAGES'

Starbucks Reserves will also introduce a pumpkin spice whiskey barrel-aged iced latte and a pumpkin spice espresso martini.

Image 1 of 2

During an event at New York City's newest Starbucks Reserve, located in the Empire State Building, one of the store's partners detailed how the whiskey barrel-aged iced latte is made with two different Reserve coffees, which are aged in whiskey barrels for about six months.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meanwhile, the first-of-its-kind pumpkin spice espresso martini incorporates Irish single-malt vodka that's distilled with a cacao nib flavor, along with pumpkin spice flavoring and whipped cream on top.

Starbucks Reserve's Princi bakery items for fall will include a pumpkin maritozzo and pumpkin spice cake.

Image 1 of 2

Starbucks Reserve Vice President Beatriz Pardo wrote in a press release that the Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice latte reflects the company’s "spirit of innovation."

"We’re excited to showcase the artistry of Starbucks Reserve coffee craft with the new beverages and immersive coffee experiences," she wrote.

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

"This season, Starbucks Reserve will be the destination for unforgettable memories that bring us together for moments of connection over coffee and the joy of fall flavors."