Starbucks closing 7 downtown San Francisco stores

Starbucks reportedly offered impacted workers at the downtown San Francisco locations the opportunity to transfer

Gump’s owner John Chachas explains the issues facing San Francisco and why he is considering moving the iconic retailer out of the California city. video

Gump’s owner John Chachas says iconic San Francisco retailer is ‘planning for the worst’

Gump’s owner John Chachas explains the issues facing San Francisco and why he is considering moving the iconic retailer out of the California city.

Coffee giant Starbucks is shrinking its footprint in downtown San Francisco following the announcement that it plans to close seven stores in the city's center even as it opens, reopens or renovates other locations in the city.

Starbucks’ regional vice president for Northern California, Jessica Borton, informed employees at the stores slated for closure in a letter sent Monday that was first reported by the San Francisco Business Times. 

"There are several factors Starbucks considers when tasked with the tough decision of closing a store, but it is all part of ensuring a healthy store portfolio," Borton wrote, per the outlet. "We will continue to listen to the needs of our partners to ensure they can focus on crafting beverages and creating connections in a welcoming environment."

SAN FRANCISCO, NEW YORK FACE ‘URBAN DOOM LOOP’

Starbucks San Francisco

Starbucks on Monday announced the closure of seven downtown San Francisco locations, according to the San Francisco Business Times. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Starbucks will close seven stores in the San Francisco neighborhoods of Financial District, Cathedral Hill, South of Market (SoMa) and Union Square. Among the stores set to close include locations at the intersections of Mission and Main; Geary and Taylor (designed as a pickup-only location); 4th and Market; and Bush and Van Ness.

Borton wrote in her letter that the closures won’t result in job losses because employees at stores marked for shuttering have been offered the opportunity to transfer to nearby locations, the San Francisco Business Times reported.

SALESFORCE CEO SAYS SAN FRANCISCO HOMELESSNESS, DRUG USE COULD FORCE RELOCATION OF DREAMFORCE CONFERENCE

Starbucks cup and package

Starbucks' closure of the downtown San Francisco locations isn't expected to result in job losses as workers at affected locations were reportedly offered the opportunity to transfer to other nearby locations. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Despite the closures, Starbucks is investing $2.5 million for renovations at four stores including two in Union Square, one in Noe Valley and another in Outer Sunset.

Starbucks recently opened three new stores in San Francisco, including a location in Union Square along with a delivery-only location and converted a store on Market Street into a pickup-only location, The San Francisco Standard reported. 

The San Francisco skyline

San Francisco's downtown has struggled to bounce back from the COVID pandemic with a number of companies including Nordstrom, Cinemark and Park Hotels & Resorts leaving downtown locations. (Brandon Sloter/Getty Images / Getty Images)

FOX Business reached out to Starbucks regarding the announcement, although a response wasn't received prior to publication.