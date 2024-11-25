Expand / Collapse search
Starbucks grappling with headaches after software supplier hit with ransomware attack

Cyberattack on third-party vendor Blue Yonder causes Starbucks issues with scheduling and paying baristas

Starbucks is experiencing a disruption in its ability to accurately pay and schedule employees days after one of its software suppliers was hit with a ransomware attack.

The issues at the coffee giant were first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Monday. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business that the company is one of many experiencing disruptions following an attack on third-party vendor Blue Yonder last week, but the issues are not impacting how Starbucks serves customers directly.

The Starbucks sign

Starbucks is one of several major companies impacted by a ransomware attack on software vendor Blue Yonder. (REUTERS/Chip East (UNITED STATES)/File Photo/File Photo / Reuters Photos)

The outage is affecting Starbucks' back-end systems and hindering employees from viewing and adjusting their schedules, as well as the company's ability to track workers' hours. 

While Starbucks is continuing to work with Blue Yonder to find a resolution, store managers and baristas have been provided guidance on how best to work around the outage manually.

The Starbucks spokesperson said the company is working quickly to ensure its employees are fully paid for their hours worked with limited disruption or discrepancy. 

starbucks baristas serving customers

Starbucks said the back-end disruptions to its scheduling system are not impacting customer service. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Blue Yonder is an Arizona-based division of Panasonic that provides supply chain management software to retailers. The company said Thursday that it was hit by an apparent ransomware attack. 

Techmonitor reported Monday that the attack on Blue Yonder disrupted the company's private cloud services, impacting several Fortune 500 companies and major grocery chains in the U.S. and U.K.

In its latest update to its website posted Sunday, Blue Yonder said its "team is working around the clock to respond to this incident and continues to make progress."