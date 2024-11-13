Starbucks rolling out Red Cup Day: Here are the details

Starbucks revealed the date it will hold Red Cup Day this year.

The 2024 edition of Red Cup Day will occur on Thursday at participating locations across the country, according to the coffee house chain.

During the annual day-long event, Starbucks said it will hand out free reusable red cups "while supplies last" to customers that buy one of the chain’s holiday drinks. The "limited-edition" red cups will be 16 ounces.

All sizes and temperatures of drinks from Starbuck’s recently-launched holiday menu and its fall menu can earn customers a free reusable red cup on Thursday, and so can hot chocolates, the company said. The latter of those two seasonal menus has been available since Aug. 22.

"The reusable red cup giveaway is available however you order, whether ordering in the Starbucks store, in the drive-thru, on the Starbucks app using the order ahead and pay feature, or through Starbucks delivery (available through Uber Eats, Door Dash and GrubHub apps)," Starbucks said.

The company on Tuesday rolled out a feature allowing customers to order food and drinks for delivery by Door Dash inside the Starbucks app. Holiday drink orders placed that way are eligible for Thursday’s giveaway, too.

Red Cup Day has helped drum up higher traffic for Starbucks in the past.

Last year, Red Cup Day brought a 31.7% increase in Starbucks visits "relative to the previous five week daily average," according to Placer.ai. The analytics company also reported years like 2022 and 2021 saw higher jumps of 81% and 65% on Red Cup Day.

At the end of October, Starbucks said its fiscal 2024 global comparable sales posted a 2% decline.

The company, under the new leadership of CEO Brian Niccol, is making a series of changes that he has said are meant to "win back customers and return to growth."

There were nearly 40,200 Starbucks locations globally as of the end of September, including about 18,400 in North America, according to the company.