Why new ‘Star Wars’ attraction will open in Disney World before Disneyland

Disney World in Florida sees more annual traffic than Disneyland in California, but that’s not why the East Coast theme park will get its brand new “Star Wars” attraction first.

It’s a bit more complicated than that.

While Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a new ride that uses 3-D sets, animatronics, holograms and screens to take riders on an intergalactic adventure, is set to debut in Florida Thursday, it won’t open in California’s park until after the new year.

That’s because, along with the ride’s motion simulator and trackless vehicles, it features more than 50 storm troopers and simulated laser fire, which can get pretty technical.

Designers on the California project ran into unanticipated problems creating this never-before-done attraction, according to a report in USA Today, which was originally set to open over the summer, the report said. The hiccups became teachable moments for Florida’s team, who were able to avoid similar issues and get the project done sooner.

“As soon as work is completed at Walt Disney World, Imagineers will head back to California to complete their mission at Disneyland Resort where Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open on Jan. 17,” a spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

For Disney World’s part, the project is far along enough to operate during regular hours, though it may not be open for Extra Magic Hours available to guests of the park’s hotels.

The Walt Disney Company generated a whopping $20 billion in U.S. revenue from its parks and resorts in 2018, and its stock is up more than 31 percent on the year.

