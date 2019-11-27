‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ looks to make box office history

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” the latest installment in the “Star Wars” franchise, could hit a whopping $200 million in ticket sales its opening weekend ahead of Christmas.

Continue Reading Below

The J.J Abrams-directed movie, which follows a heated intergalactic battle between two rising factions, is set to debut Dec. 20. Daisy Ridley and John Boyega are among the stars.

By ticket-presale comparison, one box office tracker reports, the film ranks third in a list of other big weekends for the “Star Wars” franchise. This new installment is tracking to just fall shy of “The Last Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.” Those two brought in $620 million and $936 million in U.S. sales, per IMDb’s Box Office Mojo.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The new film, the ninth and final in “The Skywalker Saga” will run throughout the holidays. It will have to compete with the top-performing film “Frozen II” this month, however, which has already grossed more than $163 in U.S. sales since its Nov. 22 debut. Either way, it is good news for Disney as the studio is releasing both titles.

'THE IRISHMAN' DROPS ON NETFLIX IN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DEBUT

Opening up against the "Force," is a title that has a following of its own, albeit smaller. The long-awaited film version of the hit Broadway musical "Cats" opens against the sci-fi flick. It is currently projected to take in an estimated $20 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS