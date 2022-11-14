'Star Trek's' 1st-ever comic sells for record price at auction

A first edition "Star Trek" comic book from 1967 that’s in near-mint condition has been auctioned off for a new record price.

Heritage Auctions, a multinational collectibles auctioneer in Dallas, put the first issue up for sale during a Doug’s Dell and Gold Key Comics Auction on Nov. 3, and the comic book reportedly sold for $46,500, according to Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) – a third-party comic book grading service in Sarasota, Florida.

Comic book experts at the CGC gave the white page "Star Trek" issue an NM+ 9.6 grading, meaning it’s "a very well-preserved collectible with several minor manufacturing or handling defects," according to the guaranty company’s standard grading scale.

WONDER WOMAN COMIC DEBUT SOLD FOR $1.6M AT AUCTION

"This is the first comic book appearance of the Star Trek franchise, published by Gold Key Comics in 1967," the CGC wrote in a press release issued on Friday, Nov. 11.

"It is one of only five copies in the CGC Census graded CGC 9.6, with only one graded higher," the CGC continued. "This sale more than doubled its previous record of $20,400 for a CGC 9.6 sold in 2019."

The record five-figure price includes the buyer’s premium the winning bidder had to pay, the CGC noted.

MCDONALD'S LAUNCHES 'BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER' HAPPY MEAL

Doug Schmell, a comic book dealer and collector, provided the record-breaking "Star Trek" comic to Heritage Auctions, the auctioneer wrote in a press release.

Leonard Nimoy, William Shatner and George Takei – the actors from the 1966 "Star Trek" television show – are pictured on the comic book’s front cover as Science Officer Spock, Captain James T. Kirk and Helmsman Hikaru Sulu.

There’s also a solo photo of Shatner on the comic book’s back cover pin-up.

"To date, just a single copy has been given a higher grade from CGC," Heritage Auctions wrote under the comic book’s product description.

AUCTION SELLS 'SUPERMAN' COSTUME WORN BY CHRISTOPHER REEVE IN ORIGINAL MOVIE FOR $350K

The original TV series of "Star Trek" aired for three seasons from September 1966 to June 1969 and followed the fictional 23rd-century space crew of the USS Enterprise, a mission starship.

The series won a Writers Guild of America award in 1968 for its "The City on the Edge of Forever" (season 1, episode 28), which was written by Harlan Ellison.

Gold Key Comics reportedly produced 62 issues of "Star Trek" over the course of 12 years, according to Heritage Auctions.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Nov. 3 auction also put 480 other comic books up for sale.