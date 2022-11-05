Auction sells 'Superman' costume worn by Christopher Reeve in original movie for $350K

One dedicated Superman fan can now channel their inner hero, as Christopher Reeve’s iconic costume was sold at an auction, Thursday.

The complete outfit worn by legendary actor Reeves in several of the iconic films, including the 1978 original, was up for auction for more than a quarter of a million dollars.

The costume included a tunic, cape, belt, a pair of trunks, leggings and boots for $350,112, according to a Twitter post.

Although the buyer was not identified, the Superman getup was estimated to go for as much as $500,000.

The Propstore Auction house described the outfit to be in good condition, however, the organization warned there was a "minor wear due to production use and age."

The Reeve-worn costume was featured in "Superman," 1980’s "Superman II" and 1983’s "Superman III."

Propstore Auction noted partly in the description that "Superman's instantly recognisable long-sleeved tunic is made of a custom-woven, stretchy blue nylon material manufactured during production, and displays Superman's classic "S" logo in red and gold on the chest."

"The tunic has a hidden zipper at the back, and features a…wardrobe label stitched near the neck that reads "CHRISTOPHER REEVE NORMAL 18628 SUPERMAN 3", to differentiate it from the costume worn by the evil Superman in Superman III, which was a darker blue," the description continued.

The cape is labeled with a note that pointed out that the accessory was made for the original film, and then remade for the third.

"It was created for the flying sequences and features tabs at the bottom, where rods were inserted and moved to give the illusion of flight. There were previously two holes in the cape to attach a harness, but these were subsequently stitched up."

The auction site added that the knee-length cape is made of red wool and knee-high boots are made of red leather.

The classic Superman costume was mounted on a bespoke mannequin with a painted life cast of Christopher Reeve to complete the display.