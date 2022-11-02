McDonald's launches 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Happy Meal

McDonald’s is already prepared for Marvel Studios’ "Black Panther" sequel and has launched a special "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal for the upcoming film.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the second installment in the "Black Panther" movie franchise is slated for a Nov. 11 release.

The superhero-themed Happy Meal comes with toys modeled after returning and new characters from the movie, including Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, Okoye, played by Danai Gurira, Namor, played by Tenoch Huertta, and Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, according to a McDonald’s press release.

McDonald’s Happy Meal options include a choice of a hamburger or Chicken McNuggets, and the meals are packaged with a kid-sized order of world-famous french fries, apple slices and a drink.

The "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal will be available nationwide for a limited time while supplies last, according to McDonald’s.

"The first Black Panther movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast," said Jennifer Healan, the vice president of U.S. marketing, brand content and engagement at McDonald’s, in a statement.

"It set a whole new standard for representation on the big screen," she continued. "And now, we’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing."

It is not clear if the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal toy lineup includes Chadwick Boseman, the movie franchise’s former lead who played the role of King T’Challa and his superhero alter ego Black Panther.

Boseman died on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer, Fox News previously reported.

A photo provided to FOX Business shows the 10-piece "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal toy lineup has two Black Panther figurines, one in a standing position and one in a crouch position.

The initial "Black Panther" film starring Boseman was a theatrical blockbuster that made more than $1.3 billion, according to ticket sale data from Box Office Mojo by IMDbPro.

The IMDbPro synopsis and movie trailer created by Marvel for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" state the fictional nation of Wakanda will mourn the loss of King T’Challa while fighting intervening world powers.

Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are owned by The Walt Disney Company.

The media and hospitality giant purchased Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in December 2009, which included the superhero characters created by Marvel Comics.

In 1966, legendary comic book writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby created Black Panther, who made his comic debut in the 52nd issue of the "Fantastic Four" series, according to Marvel.com.