Stanley recalls 2.6M travel mugs due to potential burn hazard from faulty lids

Stanley is recalling 2.6 million travel mugs in response to a potential safety issue with their lids.

The lids on the recalled Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs can potentially "detach during use, posing a burn hazard," a recall notice published Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

The company, headquartered in Seattle, said the risk of the lids coming off during use stemmed from an issue with their threads, which "can shrink when exposed to heat and torque."

The recalled Switchback travel mugs come in 12-ounce and 16-ounce sizes. The sizes of the Trigger Action mugs under recall are 12, 16 and 20 ounces. They have specific product identification numbers.

"We ask that all customers in possession of either product immediately stop use and reach out to Stanley 1913 for a free replacement lid," the company said Thursday in a Facebook post.

The company knows of 16 instances of the lids detaching during use in the U.S., plus 75 others in other countries, according to the CPSC recall notice.

Among the 91 reported incidents globally, people suffered burns in 38. Eleven individuals had to seek medical attention, the notice said.

The company has set up a webpage where people can check to see if their travel mugs have been recalled, using the product identification number.

The free replacement lids will include shipping, the company said.

Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action travel mugs were sold between June 2016 and December of this year. They have been available online and at retailers such as Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Target, according to the CSPC.

"At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life," Stanley said.

The company has been making various types of insulated drink bottles since 1913. Its products have seen a surge in popularity in recent years from attention on social media platforms.