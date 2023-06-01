Splash Mountain shuts down permanently at Disneyland

Disneyland’s well-known Splash Mountain attraction is no longer available to visitors.

Its closure took place Wednesday, with the Anaheim, California, park offering guests the last rounds of rides on the log flume attraction the prior day, FOX 11 reported. The interactive map available on Disneyland’s website now shows a graphic that says "Tiana's Bayou Adventure coming 2024!" in the place where Splash Mountain used to be located.

The Walt Disney Co. is turning both the Disneyland ride and the one at Florida’s Disney World, which stopped operating about four months ago, into a new "The Princess and the Frog"-inspired attraction. Plans for the renovations date back to 2020.

DISNEY'S SPLASH MOUTAIN RIDE WATER SELLS ON EBAY FOR THOUSANDS FOLLOWING CLOSURE OF BELOVED RIDE

The new "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" ride is scheduled to open next year. While riding it, guests will see characters like Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen and Mama Odie, the company has previously said.

On Thursday, the company provided an update on the music that will play during "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," saying P.J. Morton and Terence Blanchard are lending their talents to the New Orleans-themed project. Both have won Grammy Awards.

Splash Mountain had received criticism for being based on the 1946 movie "Song of the South," FOX Business previously reported.

DISNEY TO CLOSE STAR WARS: GALACTIC STARCRUISER HOTEL EXPERIENCE IN SEPTEMBER

When announcing the renovations, Disney said the overhaul of the attraction was "of particular importance today," saying the planned new ride is "inclusive." The company described "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" as "one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by" and said it "speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year."

Disneyland falls under the company’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products business segment. In May, that segment posted second-quarter revenues of about $7.78 billion, including $5.57 billion that domestic parks and experiences generated.

DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE PARK IN SAN FRANSOKYO AREA SLATED TO OPEN THIS SUMMER

The company as a whole had revenues of $21.82 billion across its segments for the quarter, with its net income from continuing operations hitting $1.27 billion.