Disney to close Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience in September

The Walt Disney Company plans to close its luxury Star Wars-themed hotel and attraction in Orlando, Florida, less than two years after it opened.

Disney announced its plans to shutter the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel and experience Thursday, saying it was a business decision.

The final voyage is scheduled to take place Sept. 28-30, 2023.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser began offering immersive voyages in March 2022, and bookings began in October 2021.

Anyone who booked a stay — a costly adventure up to $6,000 for a family four, according to WDW News Today — was offered a unique experience filled with cast members and encounters, a culinary extravaganza, and role-playing games in a part live theater, part themed environment.

Guests were able to meet and interact with "Star Wars" movie franchise characters during their stay, participate in lightsaber training, and have drinks in a lounge straight out of a galaxy far, far away.

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment," a Walt Disney spokesperson said. "This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans."

The spokesperson added the Starcruiser team was able to create "real" lightsaber more than 45 years after the first "Star Wars" movie premiered, and created a cohesive environment where guests and cast members were able to fully immerse themselves in story and play.

"We are so proud of all of the Cast Members and Imagineers who brought Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser to life and look forward to delivering an excellent experience for Guests during the remaining voyages over the coming months," the company said on its website. "Thank you to our Guests and fans for making this experience so special."

The booking system for future voyages remains temporarily closed.

Disney said it will contact anyone who booked a voyage on or after Sept. 30 to discuss options and modify plans.

Once those guests have been tended to, bookings will reopen May 26.