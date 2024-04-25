Spirit Airlines flight video shows unidentified liquid flowing down aisle

An issue on a Spirit Airlines plane earlier this week sent liquid flowing through the aisle between rows of passengers, according to video and reports.

The liquid seemingly started its path from the rear of the plane and moved toward the front, a video published by Storyful showed.

The person filming briefly showed a Spirit Airlines pamphlet in a seat back pocket, indicating the plane belonged to the Florida-based budget carrier.

FOX Business reached out to Spirit Airlines for comment.

At one point, a voice over the plane’s intercom system can be heard welcoming passengers to Newark, according to the video.

The New York Post reported the plane arrived there Monday from Atlanta.

The flight experienced an issue "with a potable water line connected to a sink in the rear lavatory," a Spirit Airlines spokesperson told the outlet.

The water appeared to be absorbed by the plane's carpeting as it traveled during the Storyful video.

Spirit said workers "addressed the issue and cleared the aircraft to continue with its next scheduled flight," according to the New York Post.

Atlanta, where the flight had been traveling from, serves as one of Spirit Airlines’ numerous pilot and flight attendant hubs across the country.

The airline said it operated 44.1 million passenger flights in 2023.