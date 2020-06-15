Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Spain likely to join AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine purchase

France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands also part of deal

Reuters
Coronavirus vaccine would bring V-shaped economic recovery: Moody’s economist

Moody’s Analytics Chief Markets Economist John Lonski provides insight into consumer spending amid the coronavirus pandemic, economic recovery and African American unemployment.

Spain is ‘very likely’ to join four other European governments in a deal to buy COVID-19 vaccine from British drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon said on Monday.

The pharmaceutical group agreed on Saturday to supply 400 million doses of its vaccine, which is still under development, to the governments of France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Speaking at a news conference, Simon said Spain may also join with other countries pursuing different vaccines.

