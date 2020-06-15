Spain likely to join AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine purchase

Spain is ‘very likely’ to join four other European governments in a deal to buy COVID-19 vaccine from British drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L), Health Emergency Coordinator Fernando Simon said on Monday.

The pharmaceutical group agreed on Saturday to supply 400 million doses of its vaccine, which is still under development, to the governments of France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

Speaking at a news conference, Simon said Spain may also join with other countries pursuing different vaccines.

