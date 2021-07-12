Space travel reimagined with ‘gentle’ journey in a huge balloon

Talk of space tourism is blasting off just one day after Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson made history by being the first billionaire to travel into the cosmos in a spaceship he helped fund.



But one company asserts there are other ways to take a galactic voyage; rather than rocketing through the atmosphere, for instance, you can float.



Taber MacCallum, co-founder of Space Perspective (alongside his wife, Jane Poynter), joined FOX Business' "Varney & Co." Monday to detail the company's intention behind the latest space travel venture -- floating into the stratosphere in a space balloon.

"This is the slow, gentle way to go," MacCallum, a former technical adviser to Elon Musk on human spaceflight before SpaceX was a reality, told host Stuart Varney. "[A] 12 mile-an-hour ride, 6-hour flight."



The expedition, which accommodates eight passengers plus one pilot, is already sold out until the end of 2024. According to the company website, Space Perspective reimagines the thrill of space exploration with the world’s most radically gentle voyage to space. Space Explorers and travel adventurers looking to upgrade their bucket list can now savor 360-degree views of planet Earth from 20 mi/30 km above, on a luxurious six-hour trip inside Spaceship Neptune, propelled by a state-of-the-art space balloon the size of a football stadium.

The flight of a lifetime costs $125,000 per person, half what Branson has valued a ticket on Virgin Galactic to be worth.

