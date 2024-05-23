Southwest Airlines ticket prices now appear on Google Flights

Southwest Airlines has introduced a new method customers can use to find ticket prices.

Flights and fares for the Dallas-based carrier now appear on Google Flights, a popular online air travel tool.

The airline told FOX Business it was "extending the reach of Southwest.com by giving users of Google Flights enhanced visibility into our available flights, fares, and the benefits of our products and services" through a pilot partnership with Alphabet-owned Google.

Inclusion on Google Flights requires a partnership, according to a Help Center page for the travel tool.

Southwest said prospective customers can currently use Google Flights to "compare our different fare options and click directly into Southwest.com to book their selected itinerary."

Google populates Google Flights with information from over 300 airlines, online travel agencies and other partners, according to the Help Center Page.

With its appearance in Google Flights, Southwest joins American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and other major U.S. carriers already present on the online tool.

Southwest flew more than 32.8 million revenue passengers in the first quarter, the carrier said in late April.

The airline also said it "expects full year 2024 year-over-year operating revenue growth approaching high-single digits when adjusted for current trends and planned reductions for post-summer schedules." It has previously anticipated double-digit growth.

