Southern storms: Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas, Oklahoma, surrounding area

Hundreds of thousands of customers are without power Monday after deadly storms ripped through a broad swath of the South.

It comes as officials warn residents across several southern states to be prepared for sweltering hot temperatures.

Oklahoma had the most outages as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday with more than 200,000 homes and businesses powerless, according to PowerOutage.US.

Texas and Louisiana each had about 80,000 outages, according to the outage tracker. Mississippi had more than 35,000 outages and Arkansas had over 27,000.

On Sunday evening, multiple tornadoes swept through Mississippi, leaving one dead and nearly two dozen injured. High temperatures and hail in some areas also accompanied the tornadoes that struck Jasper County and Rankin County, which borders the capital city of Jackson.

The National Weather Service office in Jackson tweeted Monday that a tornado warning is still in effect for some areas.

The National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, tweeted Sunday night that a thunderstorm complex which produced tornadoes, high winds, and some large hail, struck the state overnight Saturday.

Weather officials warned that temperatures in Oklahoma will be in the triple digits Monday and that "a few severe storms could affect" the southeast part of the state. The storms are expected to hit after midnight, potentially bringing with it "hail and strong winds."

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, Texas, warned that "humid conditions, hot temperatures, and even hotter heat indices" is expected Monday and that isolated storms are possible in the southwest region in the late afternoon or early evening, the office tweeted.

An excessive heat warning is also in effect through Tuesday evening.

Just last week, a deadly tornado hit the Texas Panhandle killing at least three and injuring dozens of others.

In Mississippi, a flash flood warning has been issued for the southern part of Jackson County including the city of Pascagoula. Two to three inches of rain has already fallen, officials said. A few more inches are possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.