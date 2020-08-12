Dunkin' to debut pumpkin drinks, fall menu earlier than ever

Fall fanatics know that it's never too early to start sipping seasonal drinks. To that end, Dunkin’ is debuting its autumn lineup "earlier than ever" this year.

The coffee chain announced on Wednesday that new and old favorites will hit menus nationwide by Aug. 19, with the gourdy-good options for a limited time.

As of next week, Dunkin' will be serving up new spins on its Signature Pumpkin Spice Latte (available hot or iced) and Chai Latte drinks, plus three new snacks: Stuffed Bagel Minis, Steak & Cheese Rollups and Maple Sugar Seasoned Snackin’ Bacon.

Fall fiends can also look forward to adding the chain’s classic pumpkin flavoring to hot or iced coffee, Chai Latte, cold brew, espresso, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate drinks. Fans will further be able to savor sweet treats like pumpkin and apple cider doughnuts, munchkins and muffins.

For those craving a heartier bite to eat, the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich will also grace menus once again.

“This is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Dunkin’ guests, and we’re excited to make pumpkin favorites available at Dunkin’ restaurants earlier than ever,” Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy, said in a statement shared with Fox Business.

“This year, we have an especially robust menu of new products with something for everyone – from craveable bakery items to snacks and sandwiches that pair perfectly with our seasonal lattes and coffees. No one does fall flavor better than Dunkin’.”

Last year, the coffee chain's autumn array became available on Aug. 21.

Meanwhile, competitor Starbucks is staying mum on when their fall-famous drink, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, will return to cafés once again.