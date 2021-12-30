Sonic brings back classic Patty Melt

It’s going to be a good year for melts.

Sonic announced that it is bringing back one of its popular sandwiches, the classic Patty Melt, just in time for the new year. While the item will only be available for a limited time, guests will have the opportunity to get it at half-price.

In a press release, the company announced that the sandwich will be available until Feb. 27, while supplies last.

Scott Uehlein, executive chef at Sonic, said, "With guests enjoying our now even more craveable cheeseburgers, SONIC wanted to provide a familiar dining staple wrapped in signature savory flavors with the return of the Patty Melt."

He continued, "A comforting option after the holidays that’s complete with melty cheese and grilled onions, we’ve layered in all the ingredients between thick, golden slices of Texas Toast to offer guests a moment of delightful bliss!"

Customers who order through the Sonic website or app can get a Patty Melt for half-price.

Sonic isn’t the only fast-food chain temporarily adding a new item to its menu for the new year.

FOX Business previously reported that Taco Bell will add chicken wings to its menu on Jan. 6. In a press release sent to FOX Business, the restaurant confirmed that the wings will be available nationwide, but only for one week.

The wings will also only be available after 2 p.m.

In the press release, Taco Bell said, "This special offer features five, bone-in Crispy Chicken Wings, coated in flavorful Mexican Queso seasoning, crisped to perfection and served along with our signature spicy ranch dipping sauce."