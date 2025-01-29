Some Wegmans frozen chicken nuggets may be contaminated with bone fragments, says FSIS

Some frozen Wegmans chicken nuggets may be contaminated with bone fragments, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) warned in a Monday public health alert.

The public health alert about the "possible extraneous material contamination" comes just a handful of days after a recall of the potentially-affected 46-ounce packages of Wegmans Family Pack Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat nuggets by New York-based grocery store chain. The nuggets, made in late August of last year, are not on store shelves.

The FSIS said it released the public health alert to "ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed."

The potentially contaminated Wegmans chicken nugget packages can be identified by a best-by date of Aug. 26, 2025, and the establishment number "P-33944," according to the health agency housed within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers," the alert said. "Consumers who have purchased this product are urged to not consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

FOX Business reached out to the grocery store chain for comment.

No consumers have reported injuries from eating the Wegmans chicken nuggets. However, Wegmans has fielded "multiple" complaints from consumers about finding pieces of bone, the FSIS said.

The grocery store chain said on its website that it will give a full refund to consumers that return packages of the potentially contaminated chicken nuggets.

Wegmans stores in eight states – Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia – received the affected nugget packages when they were available, per the FSIS. The District of Columbia did as well.

The privately held company operates 111 stores up and down the East Coast. It employs over 54,000 people and generates some $12.5 billion in sales annually, according to its website.