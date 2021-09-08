Some Louisiana residents could be without power for weeks as Ida recovery efforts continue

Crews are making progress restoring power to those in Hurricane Ida's path, with nearly 155,000 Louisiana residents able to turn their lights on once again.

However, not everyone is so lucky.

Entergy Corporation, which delivers electricity to millions of customers throughout Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, anticipates that the "vast majority of customers in New Orleans Parish who can safely accept power" will have it restored by late evening on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, customers in the "hardest-hit areas along Chef Menteur Highway east of Chef Pass are estimated to be restored by Sept. 29," if they are able to receive power, Entergy said in its latest restoration update Tuesday night.

This could mean three more weeks of no refrigeration or air conditioning amid the summer heat.

While power restoration continues, Entergy told customers that they "may see that their neighbors have power restored before they do." If that occurs, it "could mean that each customer is served by two different parts of the electric grid," Entergy said.

After Ida touched down near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as a Category 4 hurricane last month, over a million residents across Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power.

It was one of the strongest storms to make landfall in Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Right after the storm hit, Entergy cautioned that Ida’s "catastrophic intensity" impacted about 216 substations, 207 transmission lines, and more than 2,000 miles of transmission lines were knocked out of service.

At the time, the company cautioned that it may be weeks before power is fully restored.

Entergy has estimated restoration times available online for customers. However, the estimates are subject to change as restoration work continues, Entergy said.