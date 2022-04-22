Some airlines letting passengers banned for mask violations back onboard

Some U.S. airlines have announced they will allow passengers who had been banned from flying due to mask violations back onboard.

The changes come after a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden administration's mandatory mask mandate on public transportation and in public transit hubs.

DELTA WILL MAINTAIN MASK NON-COMPLIANCE NO-FLIGHT LIST EVEN AFTER THE TRAVEL MANDATE LIFTS

Airlines quickly reacted to the news, with some even telling passengers they could remove their masks mid-flight.

Following a request from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Justice filed a notice of appeal on Wednesday in federal court in Tampa.

Here's what the airlines' policies are:

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines said that "some guests" with "particularly egregious" behavior will remain banned "even after the mask policy is rescinded. "

United Airlines

United Airlines told FOX Business that it banned about 1,000 customers during the span of the policy.

"On a case-by-case basis, we will allow some customers who were previously banned for failing to comply with mask-related rules to fly United again – after ensuring their commitment to follow all crewmember instructions on board," the airline said.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines will maintain its ban on certain individuals who refused to comply with a COVID-19 mask mandate on Delta flights.

"With masks now optional, Delta will restore flight privileges for customers on the mask non-compliance no-fly list only after each case is reviewed and each customer demonstrates an understanding of their expected behavior when flying with us," spokesperson Anthony Black said in a Thursday statement to FOX Business.

"Any further disregard for the policies that keep us all safe will result in placement on Delta's permanent no-fly list," he added. "Customers who demonstrated egregious behavior and are already on the permanent no-fly list remain barred from flying with Delta."

About 2,000 people remain on the company's mask non-compliance no-fly list, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines told FOX Business that its list of unruly and disruptive passengers is unaffected by the court decision.

The airline said it does not discuss security protocols in specific terms.

FOX Business' Tyler O'Neil contributed to this report.