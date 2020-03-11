How much do social media influencers make?

Social media influencers can make hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on their follower count and outreach success.

The highest-paid social media influencer to date is 22-year-old social media mogul and makeup business owner Kylie Jenner, who can make more than $1 million per sponsored post shared with her 164 million followers on Instagram.

Sponsored posts can range in cost from anywhere between $50 to more than $50,000, according to media news website Mic.com.

The average influencer can take home anywhere from $30,000 to $100,000 per year by promoting products like clothing, food, hotels and even vitamin supplements on their pages.

Users with more than 1 million followers can make more than $100,000, or even up to $250,000, per sponsored post, according to a 2018 Vox report.

Micro-influencers, or social media users with anywhere between 50,000 and 100,000 followers, used to only make a couple hundred dollars per sponsored post back in the days when social media influencing was just taking off. These days, however, micro-influencers can make as much as a few thousand dollars per post and reach between $40,000-$100,000 per year, Vox reported.

Nano-influencers, or users with only a few thousand followers, can make anywhere between $30,000-$60,000 per year, according to the report.

But these social media professionals have to be careful about which products they chose to advertise on their public accounts.

The Federal Trade Commission issued warnings to several celebrities, including singer Cardi B, on Thursday for failing to properly disclose they were paid to promote a detox tea company that made scientifically dubious claims about the health benefits of its products.

The FTC ordered detox tea company Teami on Friday to repay $1 million to consumers for engaging in false and deceptive marketing practices. In its complaint, the FTC noted that Teami attributed various health benefits to its tea products without scientific evidence, including claims they could treat cancer, prevent the flu and fuel weight loss.

Additionally, the FTC sent warning letters to celebrities who had promoted Teami products on their Instagram accounts without clear disclosures that they were being paid. Celebrities cited in the FTC complaint included Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, singer Jordin Sparks and influencer Brittany Renner.

