Want to be a social media influencer? There's a degree for that now

By FOXBusiness
This Italian college is offering a ‘social media influencing’ degree

Carley Shimkus from FOX News Headlines 24/7 discusses a new college course that could teach you how to make hundreds of thousands of dollars through ‘social media influencing.’

If you speak Italian and want keep up with those Kardashians, we've got the course of study you've always dreamed of.

The Italian online university eCampus opened up a three-year program in social media influencing.

Social media influencing is when someone with a wide following, like Selena Gomez or Kylie Jenner, on platforms, like Instagram, promote causes, products or ideas to their followers. It may seem like something that only people with high cheekbones and insane fashion sense can accomplish, but eCampus claims their course is meant to "fill the current educational gap" to help students get some more of the technical skills needed to influence on social media.

This may seem like an odd degree choice. But consider that 72 percent of companies spend a large majority of their marketing budget on social media influencers.

Maybe the school is on to something?

ECampus touts 30,000 students and offers various degrees. International soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is a spokesperson for the school, which might make sense since he's known for his paid social media endorsements.