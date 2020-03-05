Snoop invests in vegan 'pigless pork rinds' maker

Snoop Dogg has gotten in on the meat replacement trend with an investment in a snack food company that makes “pigless pork rinds.”

PigOut’s chips are made with mushrooms but cooked and seasoned to taste like bacon, according to the company. The snacks come in four flavors — original, nacho cheese, hella hot and Texas BBQ — and they’re vegan, certified kosher and gluten-free.

Snoop said in a press release that he’s “excited” about the partnership. Ten percent of sales generated through the website piglessrinds.com will be donated to his Snoop Special Stars, a nonprofit that provides inner-city children with opportunities to participate in youth football and cheer.

“They got some great snacks coming out, including the PigOut munchies,” he said. “Wait until you see what else we got up our sleeves, ya dig.”

Snoop isn’t the only celebrity to invest in PigOut. He joined others including country singer Dierks Bentley, skateboarder-turned MTV host Rob Dyrdek and “dog whisperer” Cesar Millan.

For Snoop, the investment in the snacks business could dovetail with his investments in the marijuana industry. He co-founded Casa Verde, a venture capital firm that invests exclusively in cannabis-related businesses. He has also partnered with leading Canadian cannabis company Canopy Growth to sell Snoop-branded products.

Snoop's other investments include a coffee chain and several tech startups. Last year, he led a funding round in the Swedish e-commerce payment platform Klarna, according to Crunchbase.

