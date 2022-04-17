'SNL' takes aim at Elon Musk's bid for Twitter

Elon Musk's $43 billion offer to buy Twitter even made it to "Saturday Night Live."

The NBC show poked fun at the Tesla CEO during the show's "Weekend Update" segment.

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che traded lines about the proposed deal.

Che opened by saying Musk was making the offer so he could loosen its free speech rules. "That's how badly White guys want to use the N-word," said Che.

Jost followed by wondering why Musk wanted to buy Twitter. "It used to be something that seemed important and even fun and now you look at it as confusing and depressing, it's the Giuliani of apps."

"And come on, Elon built electric cars, he’s going to Mars, why is he even involving himself with Twitter?" Jost added. "It would be like if the Prince of England gave it all up just to marry an actor from Suits." Referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In the show's opening sketch, cast member Mikey Day as Musk said he was making a bid to buy Easter, "offering 43 billion PEEPS."

It was a week filled with a slew of headlines from Musk following his offer.

Musk suggested changes to the Twitter business model, was offered a position on the social media company's board, which he turned down, and he conducted a poll asking people on Twitter about whether they would be in favor of an edit button.