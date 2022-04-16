Elon Musk agrees with tweet saying 'game is rigged' if he can't buy Twitter

Elon Musk’s tumultuous bid to buy Twitter continued Saturday when the Tesla CEO took to the social media platform to back claims that the "game is rigged" if his attempts fail.

"If the game is fair, Elon will buy Twitter. If the game is rigged, there will be some reason why he won’t be able to," co-founder of venture capital firm Craft Ventures David Sacks said on Twitter. "We’re about to find out how deep the corruption goes."

Musk responded to the comment with a simple "Indeed" – furthering his Twitter engagement involving his latest push to buy the social media company.

Musk gave an unsolicited $43 billion offer this week to buy Twitter after he claimed he had quietly become the largest shareholder and owned a 9.2 percent stake in the company.

Though shortly after his claims were made, the Vanguard group surpassed him as the largest stakeholder after it reportedly acquired 10.3 percent of the company.

Twitter’s board responded on Friday by saying they would set up a plan to block Musk’s attempts.

Musk criticized the social media site last month for what he perceived as a failure to abide by free speech principles.

"Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy," Musk, who has a whopping 82.2 a million followers, tweeted on March 26. "What should be done?"

Musk has apparently decided he should buy the social media company and add it to his list of enterprises.

The Tesla CEO is now relying on the social media platform as he battles it out with the company’s board in an attempt to become the next owner of Twitter.

Musk responded to a Twitter user who pointed out that "One of Twitter’s board members has never logged on to Twitter," Telsa shareholder James Stephenson posted, along with a picture of Twitter board member Robert Zoellick’s profile which showed zero posts.

"Imagine a Comcast board member who has never seen television," he added.

Musk responded to the comment with a resounding "!".