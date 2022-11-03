Smoothie King set to release new smoothies to improve gut health

With the holidays already around the corner and sweets at an arm’s reach, keeping your gut health in check can fall by the wayside.

One company has a fix for that.

Smoothie King announced the release date for its new gut health smoothies.

The brand announced that the new line of smoothies will include prebiotics, fiber and 40 billion colony-forming units of probiotics — ultimately helping with gut health.

The new smoothies will have three flavor choices: Greek yogurt strawberry blueberry, Greek yogurt pineapple mango and papaya mango ginger.

Smoothie King’s product development scientist Amanda Daily told Fox News Digital that gut health plays a vital role in overall health.

"Our gut is home to a diverse array of microorganisms, many of which are good bacteria that play a vital role in our metabolism and health," she said.

She said it’s important to consume probiotics, or good bacteria, and prebiotics, fiber that acts as food for the good bacteria.

Combined with fiber, the digestive system will become enhanced — helping to improve gut health, she said.

"This, in turn, can help relieve gas, bloating and discomfort as well as support the immune system."

Some may ask: Why not take supplements in pill form?

Daily said the smoothies provide a way to get those nutrients while also acting as a healthy pick-me-up.

If customers would rather not try the new flavors, they can also add the gut health enhancer to any smoothie on the company's menu.

The new line of gut health smoothies will be available Nov. 15 at all Smoothie King locations.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with over 1,300 units worldwide.