Smoked fish products recalled over potentially life-threatening bacteria

A New York-based company is recalling all of its smoked fish products over fears that they may be contaminated with harmful bacteria that could lead to a life-threatening infection.

Banner Smoked Fish, Inc.'s recall covers 42 smoked fish products in all package sizes, package types and lots that "have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Admistattion (FDA)'s warning notice.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The recall was initiated after the "products were found to be processed under unsanitary condition" during an FDA routine inspection.

The recalled products were distributed to over a dozen states nationwide spanning from California to South Carolina.

To date, the company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the recalled products. However, the organism can cause "serious and sometimes fatal infections" if ingested, especially in children, frail or elderly people "and others with weakened immune systems," the FDA said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Healthy individuals can still experience short-term symptoms.

This can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the agency said. It can also potentially cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a refund.