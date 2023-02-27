Expand / Collapse search
Shrimp sold at Walmart, Albertsons, other stores recalled over health risk

Recalled shrimp was sold in stores across Arizona, California, Colorado and Utah

Cans of shrimp sold in major retailers including Walmart, Albertsons and Safeway are being recalled over concerns the product was under processed and may be contaminated with bacteria, according to federal health officials.  

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. issued a voluntary recall of one lot of its GEISHA Medium Shrimp following reports the 4 oz. cans were swelling, leaking, or bursting, according to a warning notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

"There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens." the recall notice reads. 

FDA WARNS ANOTHER EYE PRODUCT COULD BE CONTAMINATED WITH BACTERIA AMID OUTBREAK OF INFECTIONS

The recall specifically mentions potential contamination with Clostridium botulinum, which is a bacterium that produces dangerous toxins (botulinum toxins) under low-oxygen conditions, according to the World Health Organization. 

shrimp recall

Kawasho Foods USA, Inc. voluntarily recalls a lot of canned shrimp that may be contaminated with bacteria. (FDA/ Kawasho Foods USA, Inc.)

"Foodborne botulism, caused by consumption of improperly processed food, is a rare but potentially fatal disease if not diagnosed rapidly and treated with antitoxin," the WHO said. 

RECALL OF INSULATED BOTTLES ISSUED FOR POTENTIAL LEAD PROBLEM IN BOTTOM COMPARTMENT

Health officials noted that homemade canned, preserved or fermented foodstuffs require extra preparation given that they are a common source of foodborne botulism. 

No illnesses or "adverse consequences" related to the product have been reported to date, according to the recall notice. 

However, "consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the company warned. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The affected product was packaged in a 4 oz. metal can with the lot code LGC12W12E22 with a best by date of May 12, 2026. The code appears on the bottom of the product can.

shrimp

An image of shrimp. (iStock / iStock)

Kawasho Foods USA distributed the cans to Walmart, Associated Food Stores, Stater Bros Markets, Safeway and Albertsons stores in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado, according to the recall notice. 