Shrimp sold at major grocers recalled over possible listeria contamination

The shrimp was sold in Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores

Major grocers have pulled a brand of frozen shrimp off store shelves due to fears that the product may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. 

Southeastern Grocers issued a recall for its frozen Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp that's packaged in 16-20 count, 16-oz. bags due to "the detection of possible listeria on the product," according to the company.  

Southeastern Grocers is the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores. The product was sold to all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores before being suspended.  

Fisherman’s Wharf brand Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Frozen – 16-20 count 16 oz. bag (Southeastern Grocers )

The recall was issued after "routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria" in the product, according to the notice. 

Healthy consumers may suffer from symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the recall notice.

However, listeria can result in "serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the notice read. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the notice continued. 

The company confirmed that the product has been suspended while an investigation into the source of the problem continues. 