Sheetz offers gas discount in July 4 holiday weekend promotion

Sheetz is aiming to alleviate pain at the pump with a new limited-time promotion that will be available through the July 4th holiday weekend.

The convenience store and gas station chain, which operates more than 640 locations across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina, will cut the price of its fuel to $3.99 per gallon for unleaded 88 and $3.49 per gallon for E85.

According to Sheetz, unleaded 88 is approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in vehicle model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

Meanwhile, E85, which contains more ethanol (51%-83%), is designed specifically for flex fuel vehicles and should not be used in standard vehicles. Vehicle owners are encouraged to check their manual to see if their car can run with E85.

AAA predicts that 47.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend, a 3.7% increase over 2021 and just shy of 2019 levels.

Despite elevated gas prices, the organization is forecasting that a record 42 million people will travel by car for the holiday weekend.

According to AAA, the national average gas price stands at $4.88 per gallon as of Tuesday.