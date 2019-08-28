‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O'Leary involved in boating accident that killed 1

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary’s boat was involved in a fatal collision on Saturday in Ontario, Canada, according to TMZ.

One of the businessman’s smaller boats reportedly slammed into a larger boat on Lake Joseph, causing it to go over its bow, directing impacting a male passenger in the head and killing him immediately.

The event occurred around 11:30 p.m. according to reports from CTV News. The deceased victim is a 64-year-old from Florida. A 48-year-old Canadian female was also critically injured is on a ventilator with “significant brain damage,” per the report.

A source close to the larger boat’s owner reported to police that it was well-lit at the time of the incident, in order to identify people aboard O’Leary’s boat. The owner says he believed he saw O’Leary and his wife, but that remains unconfirmed.

“Meet the new BatBoat!” O’Leary wrote in an Instagram post last summer. “I’m going to be surfing up a storm on this beast over the weekend.”

Sources told TMZ that police are investigating is whether the larger boat had its lights and the level of visibility on O’Leary’s boat at the time of the accident.