Shakira rejects Spanish prosecutor's deal and opts for tax trial

Colombian singer Shakira has decided to go to trial on charges she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, according to her public relations team on Wednesday.

In a statement, the singer's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, said Shikira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law." The "Queen of Latin Music" rejected a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors.

If found guilty of tax evasion, Shakira could face a possible fine and prison time.

The singer was charged in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes for income earned between 2012 and 2014. Her PR firm previously said she has already paid the amount due to the Spanish Tax Agency and no longer owes any money.

No details on the prosecutor's deal or a trial date have been released.

