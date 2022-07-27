Expand / Collapse search
Shakira rejects Spanish prosecutor's deal and opts for tax trial

The pop star allegedly failed to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014

Colombian singer Shakira has decided to go to trial on charges she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, according to her public relations team on Wednesday. 

In a statement, the singer's PR firm, Llorente y Cuenca, said Shikira "trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law." The "Queen of Latin Music" rejected a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors. 

If found guilty of tax evasion, Shakira could face a possible fine and prison time.

Shakira smiling at press event

Shakira sold her entire music catalog to the UK-based investment company Hipgnosis Song Fund. (Getty / Getty Images)

The singer was charged in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes for income earned between 2012 and 2014. Her PR firm previously said she has already paid the amount due to the Spanish Tax Agency and no longer owes any money

Shakira wearing red sparkly dress on stage

Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.  (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

No details on the prosecutor's deal or a trial date have been released. 

Fox News reached out to Llorente y Cuenca for additional comment but did not immediately hear back. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  