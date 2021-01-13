Shakira sells entire music catalog to UK's Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Shakira is the latest recording artist to sell her music publishing rights.

Continue Reading Below

The Colombian performer, whose music earned her three Grammys in her career, offloaded her entire catalog of 145 songs to the Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, an investment company based in the United Kingdom.

The company announced the acquisition on Wednesday via Twitter and welcomed the “Hips Don’t Lie” songstress, 43, to its roster of owned intellectual property, calling Shakira “one of the most serious and successful songwriters of the last 25 years.”

"Welcome to the Hipgnosis family @shakira,” company founder Merck Mercuriadis wrote on Wednesday. “What no one should ever take for granted is that Shakira is one of the most serious and successful songwriters of the last 25 years, having written or co-written virtually every song she has ever recorded."

SCOOTER BRAUN REPORTEDLY SELLS TAYLOR SWIFT’S MASTERS FOR OVER $300M, STAR RESPONDS

Shakira released her debut album in 1991 at just 13 years old. She would rise to international fame in 1995 with the release of her third album, “Pies Descalzos.”

However, it wasn’t until 2001 when Shakira made her foray into American pop music that she dropped her U.S. language debut, “Laundry Service,” and as the expression goes – the rest is history.

BOB DYLAN'S ENTIRE CATALOG OF SONGS SOLD TO UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP IN MASSIVE LANDMARK DEAL

For her life’s work as a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist, Shakira garnered much international acclaim, earning three Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammys, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

She also has six Grammy nominations to her credit.

To date, the “She Wolf” performer has sold 80 million albums worldwide – and her latest collaboration, "Girl Like Me," with the famed Black Eye Peas, was also included in the deal with Hipgnosis.

The catalog’s selling price has not been revealed and the investment cohort does not have publishing rights over any of Shakira’s future recordings at the present time.

BARRY MANILOW'S ENTIRE MUSIC CATALOG PURCHASED BY HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND

“Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artist,” Shakira said in a statement. “At 8 years old — long before I sang — I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well.”

Added Shakira: “I’m humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Shakira was named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year in 2011 – and a large portion of the net proceeds from the gala benefited Shakira's Pies Descalzos Foundation, which aims to help poor and impoverished children in Colombia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report