Shake Shack, Uber Eats expand delivery partnership nationwide

Shake Shack and Uber Eats are making it easier to order the chain’s famous burgers, fries, shakes and more nationwide.

The fast-food company announced it is rolling out a delivery service that will be available through the Shake Shack app for iOS-enabled Apple devices starting Wednesday, March 17.

Meanwhile, non-Apple users can place food orders on order.shakeshack.com.

Shake Shack’s new service is exclusively partnered with Uber Eats, which provides digital customers a delivery and tracking option. A 99-cent delivery fee will be applied unless a customer places an order that is more than $35.

The nationwide delivery service includes Shake Shack’s 310 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia and comes three months after the fast-casual chain tested Uber Eats delivery in Miami and New York.

“We’re thrilled to introduce delivery through our own app, offering guests a new way to get Shake Shack however and whenever they want it,” Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti said in a company press release. “With an influx of new and returning guests to our digital channels this past year, we’ve accelerated our digital investment. Delivery through the Shack app represents the latest innovation from Shake Shack and is reflective of our increasing focus on convenience across the broader Shake Shack experience.”

For Shake Shack customers who don’t mind stepping out to get their food, the chain’s app allows people to pre-order and schedule a pickup time for in-store, walk-up or drive-up window visits.

Users of Android devices can expect these same delivery updates to the Android Shake Shack app in the second half of 2021, the news release says.

Shake Shack added that its “mobile-first web redesign” will include new payment options, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and other contactless payment options.

The fast-casual chain has reportedly “accelerated its digital investment and growth in response to the pandemic,” according to Shake Shack’s release.

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, Shake Shack reports it received more than 2 million new first-time customers who made app and web orders.

By the fiscal fourth-quarter of 2020, nearly 60% of Shake Shack’s total sales came from digital orders. Similarly, the chain reports its app and web orders grew 3.5 times year-over-year.

Burger-focused fast-food chains have been actively increasing delivery options with third-party partners in recent years.

McDonald’s McDelivery service is fulfilled by Uber Eats and DoorDash nationwide while Grubhub serves NYC and the Tri-State Area.

Burger King is partnered with Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub as is its competitor Wendy’s.