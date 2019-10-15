Burger King partners with UberEats to beef up delivery, follows McDonald's

Burger King will now deliver through UberEats.

The Miami-based fast food giant is expanding its portfolio of delivery partners to include UberEats. Its offering free delivery through the app on orders of $15 or more, the chain announced Tuesday.

“At Burger King restaurants, delivery is a major priority to ensure our food is available to anyone, anywhere,” Chris Finazzo, Burger King’s president of North America, said in a statement. “We know our guests value convenience and adding the Burger King brand to Uber Eats is another way we will meet the demands of millions of people on this platform.”

To kick off the new partnership, the Burger King himself paid a visit to several hundred houses in Los Angeles to surprise fans with a special food delivery.

UberEats couriers get 100% of customer tips. Users can tip their delivery driver via the UberEats app. Once an order is done, customers are asked to rate their delivery person and are then given the option to add in a tip. Burger King also uses Grubhub and DoorDash.

McDonald’s launched exclusively with UberEats in 2017, and broke off the deal earlier this year to partner with other third party delivery services like GrubHub and Doordash.

Other chains like Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands are enlisting actual tech companies to compete in the food delivery market. Yum Brands bought a $200 stake in GrubHub, which became its official delivery partner across a portfolio of restaurants including Taco Bell and KFC. And in June, Panera Bread announced it was partnering with third-pary delivery services DoorDash, Grubhub and UberEats and hiring its own drivers to deliver food to customers.

Its been a tough week for ridesharing app Uber. The company announced Monday it will lay off 350 more employees. Nearly every department, including UberEats, has been impacted by layoffs, TechCrunch reported.