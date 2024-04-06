Shake Shack shades Chick-fil-A with free chicken sandwich on Sundays: 'Eat More Antibiotic-Free Chicken'

Shake Shack appeared to throw some shade towards Chick-fil-A when announcing a free chicken sandwich only-Sunday promotion during the month of April.

"Here at Shake Shack, we pride ourselves on our Chicken Shack which is available 7 days a week," the fast food restaurant chain wrote in a press release, appearing to point at Chick-fil-A's closed on Sunday policy.

The burger joint pointed to their antibiotic-free chicken — apparently highlighting Chick-fil-A's recent announcement that they are shifting from antibiotic-free chicken starting this spring.

"With crispy, white-meat chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun, this sandwich outshines its competition. And what makes our Chicken Shack even better, is that it’s made with antibiotic-free chicken, something not everyone can say these days...," Shake Shack quipped.

CHICK-FIL-A SET TO SWITCH FROM ANTIBIOTIC-FREE CHICKEN

The New York-based chain touted its antibiotic-free chicken in a poster.

"Eat More Antibiotic-Free Chicken," Shake Shack announced.

Chick-fil-A said that their switch from antibiotic-free chicken came due to supply reasons.

CHICK-FIL-A ROLLS OUT NUGGET-TOPPED PIZZA PIES AT MARYLAND TEST KITCHEN: 'LOVE BEFORE BITE'

"As we look to the future, the availability of high-quality chicken that meets our rigid standards has become a concern. This change enables us to not only ensure we can continue to serve high-quality chicken, but also chicken that still meets the expectations our customers count on us to deliver," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

People can score the Chicken Shack (Shake Shack’s chicken sandwich) for free on April 7, 14, 21 and 28 at participating locations.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SHAK SHAKE SHACK 101.21 +0.88 +0.88%

To apply the promo, customers must place a $10 minimum order on an in-store kiosk, the Shake Shack app or the restaurant’s website.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Entering the code CHICKENSUNDAY will earn one free sandwich per order.

Fox News' reached out Shake Shack and Chick-fil-A for comment.

Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.