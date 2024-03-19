Chick-fil-A rolls out nugget-topped pizza pies at Maryland test kitchen: 'Love before bite'

Chick-fil-A's test kitchen is rolling out a variety of pizza flavors, including some topped with its fan-favorite sauce and signature chicken nuggets.

The pizza flavors will be available at one Chick-fil-A location — at the chain's test kitchen in College Park, Maryland.

The Maryland test kitchen — dubbed "Little Blue Menu" — offers fanatics the chance to try new innovations.

Chick-fil-A said that the restaurant is inspired by Truett Cathy, the founder of the Atlanta-based restaurant in 1946.

The restaurant said that Cathy tested different menu items and shared them with customers on a blue menu.

Now, Chick-fil-A is introducing an assortment of pizza pies.

Among the options is a cheese pizza with chicken nuggets, pickles and Chick-fil-A sauce, a variation with Buffalo and ranch sauces, and a more traditional pizza with toppings like pepperoni and mushrooms.

Chick-fil-A Pizza Pie: The classic Chick-fil-A experience on a pizza. Mozzarella cheese topped with juicy, seasoned-to-perfection chopped Chick-fil-A Nuggets, drizzled with Chick-fil-A Sauce and served with pickles.

Buff-lo-Ranch Pizza Pie: Mozzarella cheese topped with seasoned-to-perfection sliced Chick-fil-A Nuggets, buffalo sauce and creamy house-made ranch dressing drizzles, and a dusting of zesty lemon pepper seasoning.

Cheese Pizza Pie: Signature tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, baked to bubbly perfection.

Pepperoni Pizza Pie: Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with savory pepperoni.

Meats-n-Veg Pizza Pie: Signature tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, topped with a medley of pepperoni, sliced sausage, chorizo, meatballs, mushrooms and red bell peppers.

Pepperoni Pizza 'Round: A twist on the classic calzone, but meant to be carried "a'Round." Stuffed with signature tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and crispy pepperoni, baked to the perfect golden-brown crisp.

The new menu option in the test kitchen came as creative Chick-fil-A lovers and bloggers created recipes for people to try at home.

Bloggers shared on social media platforms to create the pizza at home.

They suggested that people buy a 12-count nugget, large fries, Chick-fil-A sauce alongside cheese and a pre-made pizza crust.

"As an innovation kitchen brand, we are constantly looking at what our customers want to better serve them," Stuart Tracy, senior culinary lead developer, said in a statement. "We've noticed our customers getting creative with Chick-fil-A ingredients on pizzas at home, so, we've decided to jump on board! Your taste buds already know the flavors, so it’s love before first bite."

Little Blue Menu in College Park is open 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday, but as with all Chick-fil-A restaurants, it is closed Sundays.

FOX Business has reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment.