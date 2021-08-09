Sephora is opening inside over 70 Kohl’s locations this month

Sephora is coming to the beauty department in over 70 Kohl’s department stores nationwide this month – marking the first step in a decade-long retail partnership focused on driving traffic to both companies.

The 2,500-square-feet beauty shops are slated to open on Aug. 20, Kohls announced. Consumers – regardless of where they are – will also be able to "shop a curated assortment of Sephora product offerings" on Kohl's website.

The first 70 shops opening this month are part of the first 200 that are supposed to open this fall, according to the department store.

The major department store chain and beauty retailer first announced their collaboration last December with plans to eventually have Sephora become part of the cosmetics counters in at least 850 Kohl's stores by 2023.

The 10-year partnership between Sephora, which is a division of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Kohl’s stands to benefit both retailers as the coronavirus pandemic upends shopping habits.

The collaboration is said to offer "a wide-reaching customer base and unmatched visibility for Sephora’s brand partners within the prestige environment in which they thrive," Kohl's announced in December.

Likewise, the partnership will help Kohl’s reach its goal of tripling cosmetics and beauty sales, said Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass.

Sephora and Kohl's aren't the only major brands that announced a collaboration amid an unprecedented retail environment that forced a slew of businesses to pivot their strategies.

Weeks before Sephora and Kohl's announcement, Target said it would be opening Ulta Beauty shops in more than 100 stores in 2021.

The first 100 Ulta shops are slated to hit Target stores this month although the shops will eventually be expanded to "800 locations in the years to come," according to Target.

Like Sephora, Ulta's selection of makeup, beauty and fragrance products will also be available on Target's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.