Sephora customer says Sol de Janeiro body butter attracts spiders as company shuts down claim

A not-so-itsy-bitsy spider could be attracted to your moisturizer, some people claim.

In a viral review on the beauty retailer’s website for Sol De Janiero’s new Delícia Drench Body Butter, a Sephora customer reported spotting several wolf spiders after using the product.

"If you're scared of wolf spiders — watch out for these lotions, lol. I wanted to love them sooo bad, but one of the ingredients is like kryptonite to wolf spiders!" the customer wrote.

"When I put it on, instantly one will come out. Normally I'll see one every, like, 3 years, used this and it was every day."

The reviewer claimed he or she hadn’t seen a spider since discontinuing use of the product.

The claim made its way to Reddit — where one user, @marchingkoala, suggested that two chemicals sometimes found in skincare products, farnesyl acetate and hexadecyl acetate, could cause the arachnid attraction.

The review and Reddit thread have since gone viral on social media, with TikTok and X users spreading what’s since been identified as a rumor.

Sol de Janeiro debunked these claims in an Instagram story posted on Friday.

"We didn’t think we’d wrap 2023 becoming an urban legend," the brand wrote. "All of our products, including the new Delicia Drench Body Butter and upcoming Cheirosa 59 perfume mist, are free from fornesyl acetate, diisobutyl phthalate and hexadecyl acetate."

"So while they may attract a lot of attention from people, they won’t from arachnids (even though we love all creatures at Sol de Janeiro)," the post went on.

"Hope that clears up any concerns and Happy 2024!"

The brand has also commented on TikTok videos that contain concerns about the body butter’s alleged spider problem, saying that "of course this rumor is untrue!"

"None of our products, including Delicia Drench + 59 Mist, contain these alleged arachnid attracting ingredients," Sol de Janeiro commented.

The public has had mixed reactions since the brand's denial of the claims, some saying they still don’t trust it.

"Well, I live in Australia so I’m not taking the risk," TikTok user @taylagray91 commented on a video discussing the topic.

TikToker user @elisesallt wrote under the same video, "I’m still not buying it."

As of Wednesday, the original review that sparked the frenzy had been deleted from the product's page on Sephora's website.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sephora and Sol de Janeiro for comment.