Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

Sellers on Amazon dealing pro-Palestinian 'river to the sea' merchandise some deem antisemitic

'From the river to the sea' seen by some as calling for destruction of Israel

Sellers on Amazon’s website are selling a variety of merchandise bearing the pro-Palestinian phrase "from the river to the sea" that Jews see as an antisemitic battle cry.

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" was emblazoned on merchandise ranging from face masks and t-shirts to banners, flags, stickers, pins and notepads when Fox News Digital performed a search on the online retail giant’s website.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

While Jews hear the phrase as antisemitic and a call for Israel’s destruction, many Palestinian activists say the slogan is a cry for peace and equality following what they describe as Israel's decades-long military occupation over millions of Palestinians.

pro-Palestinian march

Pro-Palestinian protesters using the slogan on a sign during a march. (Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images, File / Getty Images)

The slogan was chanted by pro-Palestinian activists across the world, including in Washington, in the aftermath of Hamas’ assault in Israel on Oct. 7, a slaughter that saw at least 1,200 killed in Israel and around 240 more taken hostage back to Gaza. It was the worst violence against Jews since the Holocaust.

close
Israel responded with airstrikes on Gaza and a ground offensive, which have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. 

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was censured in the House of Representatives last week over her use of the phrase and other rhetoric deemed critical of Israel following the deadly attack.

Rashida Tlaib Israel remarks

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., was censured last week in the House of Representatives over anti-Israel comments. (AP Newsroom)

Tlaib has defended the slogan.

"From the river to the sea is an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence, not death, destruction, or hate," Tlaib wrote on X.