Selena Gomez invests in Serendipity ice cream, sets new flavor to promote 'Ice Cream' single

Selena Gomez is mixing her music with ice cream.

Continue Reading Below

In anticipation of her collaboration with K-Pop girl group Black Pink, "Ice Cream," the "Back to You" singer, 28, announced on Monday that she's releasing a new ice cream flavor as owner of New York's popular Serendipity3.

The announcement came via Instagram.

SELENA GOMEZ EXPLAINS SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK, PROMISES TO BE 'A LITTLE BIT MORE INVOLVED'

"I grew up going to the iconic @serendipity3nyc restaurant so I couldn’t be more excited to join the ownership team," she said. "In honor of the release of 'ICE CREAM' with @blackpinkofficial, I created Cookies and Cream Remix... made with pink vanilla ice cream as a nod to the girls!"

In a video accompanying the post, Gomez explains that the ice cream, named "Cookies & Cream Remix," will also include "thick fudge swirl and brown cream-filled cookie pieces."

"So basically, it's heaven," she added. "And every bite is delicious."

SONY TO DEBUT SELENA GOMEZ-PRODUCED FILM 'THE BROKEN HEARTS GALLERY' AT DRIVE-IN THEATER

"Ice Cream" has been a highly-anticipated addition to the summer's music catalog since Gomez announced it's impending release earlier this month, sharing a promotional graphic on Instagram and teasing the song several times since then.

This isn't the singer's first foray into the food industry, as she's also set to host a cooking show on HBO Max.

The currently-streaming show, "Selena + Chef," follows Gomez as she's taught how to cook by professionals.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Gomez's flavor and the song "Ice Cream" will be available beginning Aug. 28.