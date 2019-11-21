Seinfeld’s ‘Soup Nazi’ celebrates Festivus 2019 with goat yoga

For hit-comedy “Seinfeld” super fans, Festivus is known as the character Frank Costanza’s secular alternative to Christmas, coined as a “Festivus for the rest of us.”

The holiday consists of many methods of celebration, including feats of strength, the airing of grievances and dancing around the unadorned Festivus pole.

Nearly 22 years after the "Festivus" episode of the hit comedy aired, another "Seinfeld" character favorite -- the Soup Nazi himself -- actor Larry Thomas, is celebrating Festivus with goat yoga.

Thomas told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney Thursday that he and his wife, Angela Thomas Friis, own a Nigerian Pygmy goat named Wally, who contributes to Friis’ “budding” company The Mending Muse.

Thomas said his wife takes Wally to goat yoga as well as nursing homes and various other events

“And everybody is in love with him," Thomas said. "So we said, ‘How could we create an event using Wally and using Festivus?"

The "unofficial" date of "Festivus" in the show is Dec. 23, so the real-world celebration will be no exception. The "official" celebration will be on Dec. 23 in Lisle, Illinois, at BaseCamp Pub & Eatery.

Thomas, Friis and Wally will all be in attendance, but Thomas said he’s most excited about a televised “airing of grievances.”

“Everybody can air their grievances. I think that's going to be a lot of fun.” - Larry Thomas, actor who played The Soup Nazi in 'Seinfeld'

In celebrating “feats of strength,” Thomas plans to offer goat yoga with Wally.

“We're going to incorporate Wally into getting on everybody's back, so lots of photo ops,” he said.

Thomas said goat yoga is catching on because people are realizing goats have therapeutic qualities.

“They're very well-behaved, and they see people doing these yoga poses, and they'll get in on it,” he said. “Wally is 3 or 4 months old, and he's already trained.”

