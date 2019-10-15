Elaine's 'Seinfeld' NYC townhouse listed for $8.6M: A look inside

A townhouse in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City that was used to portray the exterior of Elaine Benes' home in the TV show ‘Seinfeld’ is up for sale.

But the five-story, six-bedroom, four-bathroom 4,730-square-foot tony townhouse located at 408 West 20th Street comes at a price. If the owners fetch the current listing price, they would rake in $8.65 million.

FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone got a first-look inside the 180-year-old home that was bought in 1995 for $950,000.

For $8.65 million you’ll get a cellar, exercise room, rec room and garden area with a full fountain.

However, the house also features some stylish amenities.

In the parlor level, you’re greeted by high ceilings with glittering lights. There are also elegant mahogany doors and eight fireplaces.

The owners told Casone that one of the fireplaces sports Italian marble, which was once covered up by a white wall.

Unfortunately, Elaine, Jerry and Kramer don’t come with the house.

