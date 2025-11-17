See inside Ford’s new world headquarters, where innovation meets design

Ford unveiled its new world headquarters building in a grand opening ceremony over the weekend.

Twice the size of the automaker's Glass House headquarters that opened in 1956, the new 2.1 million square-foot building in Dearborn, Michigan, is intended to bring employees from the company’s engineering, design and technology teams together in one location. Construction of the building is expected to be completed in 2027.

"This campus and this awesome new World Headquarters are more than just places to work," Ford CEO Jim Farley said at the Sunday ceremony. "They represent where we come together to shape the future and leave our mark on the world. It’s an investment in the most important asset we have at Ford – each of us."

The new headquarters features a main showroom with 10 floor turntables and "hidden" side walls that open to more showrooms, which Ford said allows leaders to conduct comprehensive product reviews. A center oculus light fixture is designed to replicate natural light.

The location also contains six new design studios, including a fabrication milling shop that has metal, wood, trim and paint shops. Models are built and undergo rough milling before reaching the final clay modeling phase, according to Ford.

Ford employees have access to seven restaurants – ranging from Asian and Mediterranean cuisine to pizza – in the building's 160,000-square-foot food hall. Another dining area that features a coffee bar is available and features booth seating and mesh curtains for privacy.

The building is part of a larger campus that will take the name of the current headquarters, the Henry Ford II World Center. Henry Ford II was the grandson of founder Henry Ford and served as CEO from 1945 until 1979. When completed, Ford said 14,000 employees will be within a 15-minute walk of the building.

Ford said it will complete the move from the Glass House in the first half of 2026, and that the building will be demolished over the course of about 18 months.

The new World Headquarters building is on the site of the former Ford Product Development Center, which opened in 1953. Then-President Dwight Eisenhower was there to celebrate the dedication live through the first-ever use of closed-circuit TV.

Some of the country’s most iconic automobiles were born at the site and throughout the Dearborn campus, including the Mustang, Thunderbird, Continental, F-Series trucks, Ranger and Ford GT.

Ford shares have gained 30% this year.